July 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17
points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,545.37 points on
Tuesday, lifted by new measures from the Bank of England to prop up the economy
in the wake of the country's vote to leave the European Union.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE:Deutsche Boerse signaled on Tuesday that
the headquarters of the European giant to be created from its merger with the
London Stock Exchange Group may have to be outside the United Kingdom
after the Brexit vote.
* SHELL/ARAMCO: The breakup of Royal Dutch Shell's and Saudi
Aramco's giant U.S. refining joint venture draws a line under an often rocky
relationship and allows Aramco to accelerate an ambitious public offering and
Shell to push ahead with a large asset sale.
* SAINSBURY/HOME RETAIL: Sainsbury's boss said he remained
convinced of the rationale for the supermarket's proposed purchase of
Argos-owner Home Retail despite increased economic uncertainty after
UK's vote to quit the EU.
* SKY NETWORK/VODAFONE: Auckland-based Sky Network Television Ltd
said on Wednesday its shareholders voted almost unanimously in favour of a plan
to acquire Vodafone PLC's New Zealand unit for NZ$3.44 billion ($2.45
billion).
* BRITISH AIRWAYS/ICAG: British Airways has missed the regulatory deadline
for agreeing a plan to fill its multibillion pound pension deficit, because of a
legal dispute over increased payouts for retired workers, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/29mhvFj
* PRUDENTIAL: M&G, the fund management arm of insurer Prudential,
has suspended trading in its 4.4 billion pound ($5.74 billion) UK property
portfolio and feeder fund, the firm said on Tuesday.
* PERSIMMON: A large investor has called for British housebuilder Persimmon
Plc to scale back an executive pay plan that could see its management
share in windfalls of almost 600 million pounds ($857 million) over the next six
years.
* BRITAIN INFLATION: British shop prices fell in the run-up to the June 23
vote to leave the European Union as supermarkets cut prices to compete with
discount chains, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
* BRITAIN CAR SALES: British new car registrations fell slightly last month,
preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday. If confirmed, the drop of less
than 1 percent would mark only the second time sales have failed to rise
year-on-year in over four years.
* BREXIT: Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt the earnings
of European building materials firms' UK operations, Moody's said a day after a
report that Britain's construction industry suffered its worst contraction in
seven years.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Topps Tiles Plc Q3 Trading
Statement
Carillion Plc Trading Statement
Booker Group Plc Trading Statement
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)