European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,654.47 points on Thursday, having touched an 11-month peak of 6,743.42 before the Bank of England's decision not to cut interest rates hit stocks sensitive to sterling strength and housebuilders.
* BP: Oil major BP Plc on Thursday estimated costs from its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill will total $61.6 billion after it agreed to a new $5.2 billion charge it said largely drew claims to a close.
* HOMESERVE: British repair and insurance firm HomeServe Plc said trading in the three months to July 15 was in line with management expectations and that its UK business was performing as anticipated.
* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that a restructuring of Tullett Prebon Plc's proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice-broking business addresses its concerns that the deal would create an interlocking directorate.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB