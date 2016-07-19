July 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around
22 points lower, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent up at 6,504.33 points on Monday,
the highest closing level since August last year, after Japan's SoftBank Group
agreed to buy chip designer ARM Holdings in a $32 billion cash
deal.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it was on track to meet its
full-year iron ore shipment guidance from its Australian mines of roughly 330
million tonnes, underscoring the strength of sales to China, despite concerns of
oversupply.
* BP: British oil company BP Plc has chartered a foreign-flagged
vessel to transport Alaskan crude, the company said on Monday, the latest sign
that producers of Alaskan North Slope, or ANS, crude are eyeing new markets.
* SHELL: Wood Group oil and gas maintenance workers employed at
several Royal Dutch Shell platforms in the North Sea will go on strike
for 24 hours on July 26, labour union Unite said on Monday.
* BRITISH MANUFACTURING: British manufacturers' confidence about the outlook
for their businesses and the wider economy has fallen to its lowest in at least
two years after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, an industry survey
showed on Tuesday.
* BRITISH JOBS: Britain's poorest households now rely more on jobs than
government benefits for their income, reducing inequality but leaving them more
vulnerable to any post-Brexit downturn in the labour market, research showed on
Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
EVRAZ Plc Q2 Production Results
Ideagen Plc FY Earnings Release
Synectics Plc H1 Earnings Release
SSP Group Plc Q3 Trading Statement
IG Group Holdings Plc FY Earnings Release
Royal Mail Plc Trading Statement
