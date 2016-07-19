(Adds company news, updates futures)

July 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 22 points lower, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent up at 6,504.33 points on Monday, the highest closing level since August last year, after Japan's SoftBank Group agreed to buy chip designer ARM Holdings in a $32 billion cash deal.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore shipment guidance from its Australian mines of roughly 330 million tonnes, underscoring the strength of sales to China, despite concerns of oversupply.

* BP: British oil company BP Plc has chartered a foreign-flagged vessel to transport Alaskan crude, the company said on Monday, the latest sign that producers of Alaskan North Slope, or ANS, crude are eyeing new markets.

* SHELL: Wood Group oil and gas maintenance workers employed at several Royal Dutch Shell platforms in the North Sea will go on strike for 24 hours on July 26, labour union Unite said on Monday.

* IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said Britain's vote to leave the European Union presented new challenges for its business over the next few years although it was making plans to protect its European operations.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: Legal & General Group has completed a 750 million pound ($990.98 million) pension buy-in transaction for the ICI pension fund, the insurer said on Tuesday.

* ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP: Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group said its first-half underlying pretax profit jumped 43 percent, helped by strength in its private banking arm.

* EVRAZ: Russia's Evraz, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its second-quarter crude steel output fell 10 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.2 million tonnes due to planned repairs at one of its furnaces.

* BRITISH MANUFACTURING: British manufacturers' confidence about the outlook for their businesses and the wider economy has fallen to its lowest in at least two years after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* BRITISH JOBS: Britain's poorest households now rely more on jobs than government benefits for their income, reducing inequality but leaving them more vulnerable to any post-Brexit downturn in the labour market, research showed on Tuesday.

