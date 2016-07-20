July 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around
13 points higher on Wednesday, or up 0.19 percent, according to financial
spreadbetters.
* The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,697.37 at the
close on Tuesday, after closing on Monday at its highest since August last year.
* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc said it has agreed to buy razor-maker
Dollar Shave Club for an undisclosed sum in a deal that would expand the
consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said it aims to boost its iron ore
output by up to seven percent this year as it works its existing mines harder,
after narrowly missing its target for fiscal 2016 due to the Samarco disaster in
Brazil.
* ASTRAZENECA: A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary
restraining order blocking the approval of new generic versions of AstraZeneca's
blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor in the United States.
* EXECUTIVE PAY: Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in
Britain, threw its weight on Tuesday behind a plan from Theresa May to clamp
down on executive pay, in an early boost for Britain's new prime minister.
* PRUDENTIAL: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Prudential
Annuities Distributors $950,000 on Tuesday for failing to prevent the fraudulent
withdrawal of nearly $1.3 million from an elderly annuity holder's account by
her financial officer.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Severn Trent Plc Interim Management
Statement
Anglo American Plc Q2 Production Report
Fresnillo Plc Q2 Production Report
Johnson Matthey Plc Q1 Trading Statement
Electrocomponents Q1 Trading Statement
Plc
Talktalk Telecom Q1 Trading Statement
Group Plc
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)