(Adds compant news items, updates futures)
July 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around
13 points higher on Wednesday, or up 0.19 percent, according to financial
spreadbetters, with futures up 0.5 pct ahead of cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,697.37 at the
close on Tuesday, after closing on Monday at its highest since August last year.
* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc said it has agreed to buy razor-maker
Dollar Shave Club for an undisclosed sum in a deal that would expand the
consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said it aims to boost its iron ore
output by up to seven percent this year as it works its existing mines harder,
after narrowly missing its target for fiscal 2016 due to the Samarco disaster in
Brazil.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American lowered its full-year guidance on
Brazilian iron ore to 15-17 million tonnes from 15-18 million tonnes, while
reporting a mixed picture for second-quarter production for diamonds, platinum
and copper.
* MAN GROUP: Pacific Investment Management Co has hired Emmanuel 'Manny'
Roman, the chief executive of the world's biggest listed hedge fund Man Group
plc, as it tries to reverse a slump in fortunes since co-founder Bill
Gross left in 2014.
* TALKTALK: TalkTalk, the British broadband provider that was hit
by hackers last year, said it had lost 9,000 broadband customers in the first
quarter compared with a year ago, resulting in a 0.4 percent dip in revenue.
* WIZZ AIR: Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air
slashed its UK growth plans as a result of Britain's vote to leave the EU and
the weaker pound, and said it would redeploy planes to non-UK routes.
* ASTRAZENECA: A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary
restraining order blocking the approval of new generic versions of AstraZeneca's
blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor in the United States.
* FRESNILLO: Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc increased its
forecast for full-year production of gold, and reiterated its guidance for
silver.
* PRUDENTIAL: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Prudential
Annuities Distributors $950,000 on Tuesday for failing to prevent the fraudulent
withdrawal of nearly $1.3 million from an elderly annuity holder's account by
her financial officer.
* EXECUTIVE PAY: Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in
Britain, threw its weight on Tuesday behind a plan from Theresa May to clamp
down on executive pay, in an early boost for Britain's new prime minister.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sunil Nair)