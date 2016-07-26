July 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Monday at 6,710.13,
with a fall in crude oil prices hurting energy stocks and weaker gold prices and
negative company updates dragging down precious metals miners.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, a unit of Royal Dutch
Shell Plc, is looking to raise up to 29.7 billion pesos ($629 million)
in what could be the Philippines' third and largest initial public offering this
year.
* SABMILLER: U.S. and European buyout funds are gearing up for SABMiller's
sale of its central and eastern European beer brands, with some seeking
to join forces to snap up assets worth up to 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion),
sources familiar with the matter said.
* ARM HOLDINGS: A huge investment programme at Arm Holdings Plc will
propel Britain's largest technology company on to the same plane as Google,
Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alibaba, its new owner, SoftBank Group
Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said. (bit.ly/2aq7bQZ)
* UK MANUFACTURING: Optimism among British manufacturers fell in July to its
lowest level since early 2009 after Britain's decision to leave the European
Union, a survey showed on Monday, even as output rose in the last three months.
* UK BANKS: Failings in the way regulators handled the collapse of HBOS bank
bolster the case for an independent financial services enforcement body, a panel
of British lawmakers said on Tuesday.
* COPPER: London copper was trapped near a one-week low on Tuesday as the
appetite for risk among investors fell and volumes dwindled ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting later in the session.
* OIL: Oil prices edged away from three-month lows on Tuesday, supported by
a weaker dollar, but concerns of ongoing oversupply weighed on markets and many
traders are raising their bets on further price falls.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BP PLC Q2 2016 Earnings
PZ Cussons PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Sage Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Croda International PLC Half Year Earnings
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Half Year 2016 Earnings
Group PLC
SEGRO PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Victrex PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement
Unite Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Huntsworth PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Drax Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Tyman PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Capital & Counties Half Year 2016 Earnings
Properties PLC
GKN PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Provident Financial PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Victoria PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Man Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)