July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 to 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,724.03 points, driven by gains in lender Provident Financial, engineering firm GKN and BT, though housebuilders fell after a series of price target cuts.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline plans 275 million pounds ($361 million) of new investments at three drug manufacturing sites in Britain, signalling its confidence in the country despite last month's vote to leave the European Union.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Copper miner Antofagasta said full-year copper production would be at the lower end of the 710,000-740,000 tonnes it predicted in January this year, but said it was confident targets would be met.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Britain's third-largest housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said a referendum in which Britons backed leaving the European Union has had no meaningful effect on its performance in the last month.

* ITV: ITV said it expected its key net advertising revenue to slip around 1 percent in the first nine months of the year, ahead of analyst expectations, and said it would trim costs to prepare for economic challenges ahead.

* SHAWBROOK: British lender Shawbrook cautioned that political and economic uncertainty after last month's British vote to leave the European Union could lead to deferred investment decisions and a decline in borrowing demand.

* CAPITA: British outsourcing group Capita Plc CPI.L said it was seeing some delays in decision-making in the short term due to the impact of the UK's vote to leave the EU.

* ARM HOLDINGS: British chip designer ARM Holdings, which earlier this month agreed to be bought by Softbank Group Corp for $32 billion, reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

* 3I: British private equity firm 3i's total return on assets reached 16.4 percent in its first quarter to June 30, it said on Tuesday, adding that its portfolio had been helped by sterling weakness since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* RIGHTMOVE: British property website Rightmove said there was a year-on-year drop in the number of property transactions in the three months before a June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union partly due to the uncertainty of the vote.

* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused Tullow Oil returned to profit in the first half of the year despite weaker oil prices and lower production, as its stringent cost-cutting regime started to pay off.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management posted a 3 percent rise in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, buoyed by a 5 percent uplift in underlying net management fees and continued inflows that boosted assets under management to 37 billion pounds ($48.61 billion).

* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse has won the necessary backing from its shareholders for the planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, with the German exchange operator reporting a 60.35 percent approval rate on Tuesday ahead of the 2200 GMT deadline.

* ACACIA MINING/BARRICK GOLD CORP: Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African unit Acacia Mining Plc and has approached several South African miners, according to sources familiar with the situation.

* UK OIL LICENCES: Britain has cut rental fees by up to 90 percent in its latest tender for oil and gas licences in the North Sea launched on Wednesday in a bid to attract companies to find new fields in the mature basin.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday as plentiful supplies and slowing economic growth weighed on markets, although some analysts said that the current downtrend would be modest and see a recovery later this year.

