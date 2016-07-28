July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat,
according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,750.43
points, climbing to its highest closing level in nearly a year, with
housebuilders among the top performers, while mid-cap stocks touched their best
level since last month's shock "Brexit" vote.
* SABMILLER/AB INBEV: SABMiller has asked employees to pause the
process of integrating its operations with those of Anheuser-Busch InBev
as the brewer's board weighs its sweetened takeover offer, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton will book a charge of up to
$1.3 billion to cover the costs of a dam disaster last November at the Samarco
iron ore mine in Brazil, putting it on course to report its worst ever annual
loss.
* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources' Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex
in Mali is currently on track to beat its 2016 production guidance, CEO Mark
Bristow told reporters late on Wednesday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has named former deputy
governor of the Bank of Spain Jose Vinals as its new chairman, ending a 16-month
search for a new leader to oversee a sweeping turnaround plan being undertaken
by its new CEO.
* UK CAR OUTPUT: British car production rose 10 percent year-on-year in
June, according to figures released on Thursday, but manufacturers said growth
was in jeopardy if Britain failed to secure unfettered access to the European
single market.
* BREXIT: Shockwaves from Britain's vote to leave the European Union are
reverberating through the economy with surveys published on Thursday showing a
sharp dive in consumer confidence and a slowdown in the construction sector.
* OIL: Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows in early trading on
Thursday, but the outlook for the industry remained weak as crude producers and
fuel refiners continue to pump out more than the market can consume.
* EX-DIVS: SSE Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.42 points off the FTSE 100, according
to Reuters calculations.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Bodycote PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Countrywide PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Rolls-Royce Half Year 2016 Earnings
Holdings PLC
Relx PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Rentokil Initial Half Year 2016 Earnings
PLC
Schroders PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
National Express Half Year 2016 Earnings
Group PLC
Spectris PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Inchcape PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Weir Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Robert Walters Half Year 2016 Earnings
Plc
Law Debenture Half Year 2016 Earnings
Corporation PLC
Domino's Pizza Half Year 2016 Earnings
Group PLC
Angle PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
PayPoint PLC Q1 2016 Interim Management
Statement
Genel Energy PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Just Eat PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Merlin Half Year 2016 Earnings
Entertainments
PLC
Informa PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Diageo PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
AstraZeneca PLC Q2 2016 Earnings
BT Group PLC Q1 2017 Earnings
Centrica PLC Interim 2016 Earnings
BAE Systems PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Smith & Nephew Q2 2016 Earnings
PLC
Smith & Nephew Q2 2016 Trading Statement
PLC
British American Half Year 2016 Earnings
Tobacco PLC
SKY PLC Q4 2016 Earnings
Anglo American Half Year 2016 Earnings
PLC
Compass Group Q3 2016 Trading Statement
PLC
Lloyds Banking Half Year 2016 Earnings
Group PLC
Coats Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Henderson Group Half Year 2016 Earnings
PLC
KAZ Minerals PLC Q2 2016 Production Report
Thomas Cook Q3 2015/2016 Interim Management
Group PLC Statement
International Half Year 2016 Earnings
Personal Finance
PLC
Intu Properties Half Year 2016 Earnings
PLC
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)