July 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday at 6,721.06 points, after hitting a one-year high in the previous session, with Lloyds, Smith & Nephew and Royal Dutch Shell falling after poorly received trading updates. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE :German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is girding for an in-depth investigation by EU competition authorities of its planned $27 billion merger with London Stock Exchange Group, it said on Thursday. * TESCO: Tesco on Friday unveiled its latest weapon in a drive to improve its image and win share in the cut-throat British grocery market - free fruit for children while their parents shop. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc has rebuffed informal approaches by Indian mining and metals tycoon Anil Agarwal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * OIL: Oil prices on Friday remained around April lows as slowing economic growth threatened to worsen ongoing oversupply of crude and refined products. * BREXIT: Shockwaves from Britain's vote to leave the European Union rocked the economy on Thursday, with thousands of jobs lost at one of the country's biggest banks, big extra costs for Ford, and consumer confidence plunging. * BREXIT: Britain wants a bespoke model for its future ties with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, during a tour of Eastern European allies aimed at securing support in negotiations on leaving the bloc. * STERLING: Sterling fell to a two-week low against the euro on Thursday, 3,000 job cuts at British bank Lloyds adding to signs of a worsening economic outlook as investors bet the Bank of England will cut interest rates next week. * UK HOUSING: The number of new homes registered for construction in Britain rose in the second quarter to its highest since the financial crisis as building plans picked up before the EU referendum, an industry group said on Friday. * UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale suffered its sharpest drop in more than 26 years after last month's decision by voters to leave the European Union, as Britons became increasingly pessimistic about the economic outlook. * BT: BT Group Plc's Chief Executive Gavin Patterson has said EU regulations mean it cannot be forced to break up with Openreach, the broadband network it controls, as it unveiled a boost in sales and profits, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2auBrY8 * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc has announced plans to make it mandatory for adults travelling with children under 12 to buy reserved seating, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2auB8wg * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Paragon Group of Companies Q3 2016 Trading Statement Plc Fidelity European Values Half Year 2016 Earnings PLC Koovs PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings IMI PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Berendsen PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Centaur Media PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Foxtons Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings UBM PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Barclays PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Pearson PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Essentra PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Vesuvius PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Indivior PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)