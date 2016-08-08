UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
(Adds futures)
Aug 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up slightly at open, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 53.3 points higher on Friday at 6793.47 points, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data pushed the benchmark index to its highest level since July 2015.
* ROYAL MAIL: Spain's competition watchdog said it was investigating logistics companies including United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp , Deutsche Post's DHL Group and Britain's Royal Mail Plc for possible anti-competitive practices.
* GLENCORE: Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit has lifted its suspension of production at an underground mine that followed the death of three miners in an accident, a labor union official said on Saturday.
* VEDANTA CAIRN DEAL: Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources expects to complete its merger with Cairn India early next year, a move that would boost the firm's financial strength, Vedanta's CEO said on Friday.
* SHIRE: AbbVie Inc said hedge fund Elliott Associates LP has sued the pharmaceuticals company alleging that it had made misrepresentations and omissions related to a failed attempt to buy Dublin-based Shire Plc.
* IHG: Anbang Insurance Group Co is not considering an offer for InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Chris Winans, a representative for the Chinese company, said on Sunday, rejecting a media report that a takeover bid was in the works.
* EUROPEAN SHARES: European shares rose on Friday, helped by solid earnings from companies including cement making group LafargeHolcim, but Royal Bank of Scotland slumped after weak results.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.