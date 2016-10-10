(Updates futures, adds company news item)
Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20-24
points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent on Friday at 7,044.39, with
concerns about a further fall in the sterling after a plunge to a 31-year low
seen as helping internationally-exposed stocks.
* MITIE: British outsourcing group Mitie named Phil Bentley as its
new chief executive, announcing that incumbent Ruby McGregor-Smith would be
stepping down after over nine years this December.
* INTERSERVE: British support services and construction firm Interserve Plc
said it had decided to retain equipment services unit RMDK as a core
part of its business, following the conclusion of a strategic review that
started in February.
* UK PROPERTY: The asset management arm of insurer Swiss Life is
buying Mayfair Capital, a London-based property investment and management
company with a portfolio valued at around 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion),
Mayfair said on Monday.
* WILLIAM HILL: Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc
and British bookmaker William Hill Plc said they were in talks to
combine in a merger of equals, confirming a Reuters report about the discussions
earlier on Friday.
* BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration
Inc, a unit of BAE Systems PLC, is being awarded a $618 million
contract for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II rockets for the U.S.
military and the governments of Iraq, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Jordan, and
Australia, the Pentagon said on Friday.
* BHP: Power is unlikely to be restored to the area near BHP Billiton's
, Olympic Dam copper mine in South Australia before Monday,
nearly two weeks after a massive outage forced it to shut down, power supplier
ElectraNet said on Friday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell signed a preliminary memorandum of
understanding (MOU) with Iran's National Petrochemical Company on Sunday for
cooperation in the petrochemical industry, the Iranian oil ministry's news
agency SHANA reported.
* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources said on Sunday that it is seeking to
resolve a tax dispute with the Malian government, adding that the disagreement
has not affected operations at its three mines in the West African country.
* ASTRAZENECA: The failure of Bristol-Myers Squibb's blockbuster
Opdivo immunotherapy in previously untreated lung cancer patients has opened up
the market for AstraZeneca, its chief executive believes.
* SVG CAPITAL: U.S. private equity firm HabourVest offered to buy smaller
rival SVG Capital via an asset purchase deal instead of an $1.35 billion
direct cash offer, as it looks to trump an already accepted offer from Goldman
Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
SVG said separately it had "noted" HarbourVest's statement but had "received
no offer" and there "can be no certainty that any firm offer will be effected".
* UK CHALLENGER BANKS: Top bosses of Britain's challenger banks will this
week renew calls for ministers to ease tax and regulatory burdens on the sector
when they hold talks at the Treasury, Sky News reported, adding that bosses of
Aldermore, OneSavings Bank, Secure Trust Bank and
Shawbrook will meet Simon Kirby, the City Minister, on Monday. bit.ly/2doA8t8
* BREXIT: Britain's government needs to immediately rule out leaving the
European Union without securing preferential access to the bloc's single market,
or investment will suffer, the head of a leading business organisation said on
Saturday.
* BREXIT: Non-EU Norway has rejected a British government proposal to
formalise work on a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the two countries,
financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources.
* MATTHEW: A catastrophe modelling firm slashed its estimate for insurance
losses from Hurricane Matthew on Friday, as the storm skirted Florida but failed
to make landfall. Kinetic Analysis had estimated the insured losses on Thursday
at $25 billion, but cut its forecast to $4 billion on Friday morning, a
spokesman told Reuters by telephone.
* GLOBAL ECONOMY: World finance leaders issued fresh warnings about economic
stability risks on Friday amid worries about a massive U.S. fine for Deutsche
Bank destabilizing Germany's largest bank, a sharp fall in the British pound and
weak global growth.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy appears to be losing steam, with major
business surveys showing a marked slowdown in the services sector and boardrooms
beset by doubt about the future following the country's vote to leave the
European Union.
* UK NUCLEAR: Britain's government is working to find ways to get domestic
pension funds to invest in new nuclear power, rail and broadband projects ahead
of a mid-year budget statement next month, the Sunday Telegraph reported late on
Saturday.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut
output would rein in a global oversupply that has dogged markets for over two
years.
* METALS: London nickel rose on Monday as Chinese markets returned after a
week-long break and traders bought the metal, which fell last week when
Indonesian officials said they were considering reinstating nickel ore exports.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)