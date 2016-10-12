(Adds futures, company items)

Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, after hitting a record high in the previous session, with futures flat ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7,070.88 points on Tuesday, having hit a record high of 7,129.83 points earlier in the session.

* TELFORD HOMES: British housebuilder Telford Homes, which operates in or around London, said it was not changing its growth targets as a result of the Brexit vote and that sales had been robust in recent weeks.

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: Property developer Countryside Properties Plc said on Wednesday recent robust trading had more than offset an initial jump in cancellation rates after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union.

* BODYCOTE: Engineering firm Bodycote Plc said it had appointed Dominique Yates as its finance director designate, adding that he would take over as its finance head on Jan. 2.

* KIER GROUP: British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had completed the sale of a unit to Canadian company WSP Global Inc for 75 million pounds ($93.26 million).

* DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP: Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc said on Wednesday that it expected to open more stores this year than previously thought as it posted a rise in underlying sales in the region.

* MONARCH: British airline Monarch said a 165 million pound ($205 million) investment from majority shareholder Greybull Capital had secured its future by allowing the low-cost carrier to renew a key operating license.

* FRESNILLO: Silver and gold miner Fresnillo Plc said third-quarter silver production rose 6.7 percent on a silver equivalent basis, helped by strong performance at its San Julian and Silverstream mines.

* GLENCORE: Glencore will hire more than 200 workers at its Collinsville coal mine in Australia after scaling back its payroll earlier this year, amid resurgent demand for coal in Asia, the company said on Tuesday.

* SAINSBURY: Britain's No.2 supermarket group Sainsbury's aims to have an Argos presence in every one of its British stores, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after it completed a 1.4 billion pound ($1.74 billion) takeover of Argos and Habitat owner Home Retail early last month.

* STERLING: Credit Suisse equity strategists said on Wednesday they expected sterling, which has been hit by concerns over Brexit, to fall further against the euro, and tipped buying UK stocks with earnings in Europe.

Deutsche Bank's equity strategists on Wednesday said they expected the relative outperformance of Britain's FTSE 100 to continue due to more sterling weakness.

* DEUTSCHE BANK: Deutsche Bank pays more to borrow from other banks than its peers including stragglers in Greece and Italy, Euribor data showed on Tuesday, a trend that underscores the gravity of the problems facing Germany's flagship lender.

* BRITISH ADVERTISING: Growth in British companies' advertising spending budgets has hit its highest in more than two years, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that Brexit's impact on the sector might be softer than previously expected.

* UK/CHINA FLIGHTS: The British and Chinese governments have agreed on a deal to increase the number of flights between the two countries to 200 per week from 80, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.

* FUJITSU: Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday it was cutting 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a "transformation programme" but that the move was not linked to the country's vote to leave the European Union.

* OIL: Crude futures inched up on Wednesday, with investors waiting for talks between OPEC producers and other oil exporters on curbing output to end a glut in the global market. Brent crude was up 0.32 percent at $52.58 a barrel at 0522 GMT.

