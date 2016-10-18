Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to
28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent on Monday at 6,947.55, led
lower by publisher Pearson after it said market conditions continued to
be challenging.
* BHP: Miner BHP Billiton's chief executive, Andrew
Mackenzie, said what Britain needs is a "hard-headed Brexit", which would
maintain trade relations with the European Union and place the focus on
minimising bureaucracy as much as on keeping tariffs low.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday Russian broadcaster
RT's bank accounts in Britain remained open and were still operative, responding
to a complaint by RT that it had been told that the accounts were to be closed.
* STANDARD LIFE: Britain's financial watchdog has asked Standard Life Plc
to review whether it gave customers in poor health enough information
when it sold them pension products, the insurer said on Monday.
* PHOENIX: Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life
assurance funds closed to new customers, said UK's financial watchdog approved
its deal to buy French insurer AXA's UK investment and pensions
business.
* UK PROPERTY: UK commercial property values slipped in September but at a
slower pace than in July and August, a closely-watched index showed, suggesting
concerns about the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union are
easing.
* UK FASHION MARKET: Britain's fashion market has suffered its steepest
decline in sales since 2009 as consumers increasingly spend their money
elsewhere, according to industry data published on Monday.
* UK ENERGY: Britain's renewable electricity subsidies are set to cost 8.7
billion pounds ($10.8 billion) a year by 2020/2021, pushing up household energy
bills, the National Audit Office said on Tuesday.
* HEATHROW EXPANSION: British Prime Minister Theresa May is leaning toward
approving a plan to build a new runway at London's Heathrow airport, the
Financial Times reported on Monday citing Whitehall officials.
* UK TRADE: Britain and New Zealand agreed on Monday to set up regular trade
policy talks to help push for greater global trade liberalisation and reform as
Britain leaves the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said.
* OIL: Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as some analysts said markets might
not be quite as oversupplied as suggested by many, with global inventories
rising less than expected ahead of the high-demand winter heating season in the
northern hemisphere.
* METALS: London copper edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased from
seven-month highs, while nickel found some support from data that showed a drop
in mine supply.
