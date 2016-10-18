(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to
28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent on Monday at 6,947.55, led
lower by publisher Pearson after it said market conditions continued to
be challenging.
* BHP: Miner BHP Billiton's chief executive, Andrew
Mackenzie, said what Britain needs is a "hard-headed Brexit", which would
maintain trade relations with the European Union and place the focus on
minimising bureaucracy as much as on keeping tariffs low.
* BELLWAY: British housebuilder Bellway posted better-than-expected
full-year profit on Tuesday and said that demand for new homes has remained
resilient since Britons voted to leave the European Union.
* ASOS: ASOS, the British online fashion retailer, on Tuesday
reported a 37 percent rise in annual profit after strong growth across its UK,
U.S. and European markets, and said it was confident on its new financial year.
* BURBERRY: British luxury fashion label Burberry reported a
better-than-expected 2 percent rise in retail sales in its second quarter after
tourists in London took advantage of the weaker pound to buy its luxury goods.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair cut its profit forecast for the year to March by
5 percent on Tuesday due to the fall in the value of sterling and said average
fares would fall by up to 15 percent during the winter.
* WILLIAM HILL: Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc,
said on Tuesday it had ended merger talks with British bookmaker William Hill
after concluding that it could best deliver shareholder value by
remaining an independent company.
* EVRAZ: Russia's Evraz, one of the country's largest steelmakers,
said on Tuesday its third-quarter crude steel output increased 6 percent
quarter-on-quarter to 3.4 million tonnes following the completion of blast
furnace repairs.
* LADBROKES: British bookmaker Ladbrokes reported a 12.1 percent
rise in third-quarter net revenue on Tuesday, helped by a bookmaker-friendly and
busy summer of sport.
* HAYS: International recruitment firm Hays said hiring in London
fell sharply as property and construction clients were reluctant to take on new
staff after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
* CONNECT GROUP: British newspaper distributor and parcel delivery company
Connect Group Plc reported a 7.4 percent rise in its full-year
adjusted pretax profit, helped by higher sales in its parcel delivery unit.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday Russian broadcaster
RT's bank accounts in Britain remained open and were still operative, responding
to a complaint by RT that it had been told that the accounts were to be closed.
* STANDARD LIFE: Britain's financial watchdog has asked Standard Life Plc
to review whether it gave customers in poor health enough information
when it sold them pension products, the insurer said on Monday.
* PHOENIX: Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life
assurance funds closed to new customers, said UK's financial watchdog approved
its deal to buy French insurer AXA's UK investment and pensions
business.
* UK PROPERTY: UK commercial property values slipped in September but at a
slower pace than in July and August, a closely-watched index showed, suggesting
concerns about the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union are
easing.
* UK FASHION MARKET: Britain's fashion market has suffered its steepest
decline in sales since 2009 as consumers increasingly spend their money
elsewhere, according to industry data published on Monday.
* UK ENERGY: Britain's renewable electricity subsidies are set to cost 8.7
billion pounds ($10.8 billion) a year by 2020/2021, pushing up household energy
bills, the National Audit Office said on Tuesday.
* HEATHROW EXPANSION: British Prime Minister Theresa May is leaning toward
approving a plan to build a new runway at London's Heathrow airport, the
Financial Times reported on Monday citing Whitehall officials.
* UK TRADE: Britain and New Zealand agreed on Monday to set up regular trade
policy talks to help push for greater global trade liberalisation and reform as
Britain leaves the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said.
* OIL: Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as some analysts said markets might
not be quite as oversupplied as suggested by many, with global inventories
rising less than expected ahead of the high-demand winter heating season in the
northern hemisphere.
* METALS: London copper edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased from
seven-month highs, while nickel found some support from data that showed a drop
in mine supply.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)