Oct 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.09 percent at 7,020.47 points on Friday after hitting a one-week high, with stronger miners following a rally in metals prices offsetting weaker companies such as British American Tobacco .

* MICROSOFT UK PRICES: Microsoft Corp said it will be increasing pricing for its enterprise software and cloud services in the UK in the wake of the sterling's plunge since Britons voted to leave the EU.

* VODAFONE: India's telecoms regulator on Friday recommended the top three network operators be fined a combined 30.5 billion rupees ($455 million), saying they were denying new entrant Reliance Jio sufficient interconnection points. One of the top operators is Vodafone Plc's India subsidiary.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: French Connection Group Plc, the fashion retailer that recently reported its fifth consecutive year of losses, is being circled by overseas retail investors and private equity firms, with interested buyers thought include U.S. firm Neuberger Berman and Rutland Partners, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2dAzTzy

* UK TAX: Britain could slash corporation tax to 10 percent if the European Union refuses to agree a post-Brexit free trade deal or blocks UK-based banks from accessing its market, the Sunday Times reported, citing an unidentified source.

* BREXIT: Big international banks are preparing to move some of their operations out of Britain in early 2017 due to the uncertainty over the country's future relationship with the European Union, a top banking official said..

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)