Oct 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.3 to 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 7,017.64 points on Tuesday, boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo American leading the market higher after a production update, though a slew of broker downgrades weighed on UK midcap stocks. * RBS/CYBG PLC: CYBG Plc said it made an offer to take over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, after Spain's Banco Santander SA called off discussions last month. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has resumed crude exports from the Forcados terminal in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta following repairs after a militant attack, the Nigerian presidency said on Tuesday. * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco Plc's proposed takeover of Reynolds American Inc could speed up Big Tobacco's dominance of the quickly changing e-cigarette market, putting more pressure on early innovators already getting squeezed out. * VODAFONE: Britain's telecoms regulator will fine Vodafone millions of pounds for "significant failings" at its UK unit, which include the way it handled customer complaints and delivered pay-as-you-go services, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. * UK EMPLOYERS: The number of British firms who are confident about the economy halved after the Brexit vote, with larger firms and those in regions which voted to stay in the EU more downbeat than those in areas that backed Leave, a survey showed. * UK INTEREST RATE: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that there were limits to the central bank's ability to ignore the effect of sterling's slide on inflation, as policymakers consider whether to cut interest rates next week. * BREXIT: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had warned privately that companies would leave Britain if the country voted in favor of Brexit, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing a recording of the remarks she made to Goldman Sachs last May. * OIL: Oil prices fell more than a percent on Wednesday as a report showing a surge in U.S. crude stocks, rising production in Nigeria and squabbling among producers about a planned output cut re-ignited concerns about a global supply glut.