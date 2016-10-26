(Adds company news item)

Oct 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.3 to 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 7,017.64 points on Tuesday, boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo American leading the market higher after a production update, though a slew of broker downgrades weighed on UK midcap stocks.

* VODAFONE: Britain's telecoms regulator Ofcom said it would fine Vodafone a record 4.6 million pounds ($5.60 million) for customer failures, including not crediting accounts when mobile phone users topped up.

* GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, warned on Wednesday its full-year revenue would be at the lower end of its $200 million to $230 million target because of weaker output from two key fields.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday reported third-quarter profits largely unchanged from a year ago, confounding initial expectations of a sharp squeeze on earnings caused by Britain's surprise vote to quit the European Union.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta said on Wednesday year-to-date cash costs were 13.2 percent lower than a year ago, while predicting full-year copper output would be at the lower end of guidance of 710,000 to 740,000 tonnes.

* CONVATEC: British medical products firm Convatec on Wednesday said it had raised nearly 1.5 billion pounds ($1.82 billion) in a stock market listing after the offer was priced at 225 pence per share.

* RBS/CYBG PLC: CYBG Plc said it made an offer to take over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, after Spain's Banco Santander SA called off discussions last month.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has resumed crude exports from the Forcados terminal in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta following repairs after a militant attack, the Nigerian presidency said on Tuesday.

* BP: BP plans to ship 1 million barrels of U.S. crude to Thailand and Australia for the first time, three trade sources said on Wednesday, as the company steps up American oil exports to meet demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco Plc's proposed takeover of Reynolds American Inc could speed up Big Tobacco's dominance of the quickly changing e-cigarette market, putting more pressure on early innovators already getting squeezed out.

* METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank Plc reported a third-quarter underlying profit before tax, driven by growth in lending, deposits and customer accounts.

* UK EMPLOYERS: The number of British firms who are confident about the economy halved after the Brexit vote, with larger firms and those in regions which voted to stay in the EU more downbeat than those in areas that backed Leave, a survey showed.

* UK INTEREST RATE: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that there were limits to the central bank's ability to ignore the effect of sterling's slide on inflation, as policymakers consider whether to cut interest rates next week.

* BREXIT: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had warned privately that companies would leave Britain if the country voted in favor of Brexit, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing a recording of the remarks she made to Goldman Sachs last May.

* OIL: Oil prices fell more than a percent on Wednesday as a report showing a surge in U.S. crude stocks, rising production in Nigeria and squabbling among producers about a planned output cut re-ignited concerns about a global supply glut.

