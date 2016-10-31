(Adds company news item, updates futures)

Oct 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13-16 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,996.26 on Friday, led by a rise in airlines following an earnings update from IAG, though banks were also in focus after a busy week of earnings that saw the sector hold near its highest level of 2016.

* WPP: WPP, the world's largest advertising group, reported a slowdown in organic net sales growth in the third quarter to 2.8 percent, saying a weaker performance in Britain perhaps reflects the first impact of Brexit uncertainties.

* ESSENTRA: Filter products maker Essentra Plc named Paul Forman as its new chief executive officer.

* DEUTSCHE BANK: Deutsche Bank is among more than 20 bidders in talks to potentially buy a 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) loan portfolio from state-owned rival HSH Nordbank as Germany's biggest lender tries to do deals despite its troubles, sources told Reuters.

* SKY/VODAFONE: New Zealand's competition regulator on Monday asked for more detail on Sky Network Television's plan to buy Vodafone PLC for NZ$1.3 billion ($930.28 million), citing concern it would dampen competition from rival broadband and mobile providers.

* DEUTSCHE BANK: U.S. and U.K authorities have made progress in their investigation into allegations that Deutsche Bank helped its clients in Russia disguise suspicious trades, and a settlement could come by the first half of next year, people familiar with the matter said.

* VODAFONE: David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sold out of its profitable stock holdings in UK telecommunications company Vodafone Group Plc and German chemical business Evonik Industries AG, according to a letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is ready to serve a full eight-year term, despite critics campaigning for him to resign ahead of time, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* UBER: Uber should treat its drivers as employees and pay them the minimum wage and holiday pay, a British tribunal ruled on Friday, in a verdict that could hit thousands of firms and deliver a blow to the 'gig economy'.

* MORRISON: British supermarket chain Morrison has raised the price of Marmite yeast spread by 12 percent, passing on to consumers an increase sought by its maker Unilever that led to a row with retailer Tesco this month dubbed "Marmitegate".

* UK AUTOMOBILE: Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to keep Nissan investing in Britain opened the floodgates on Friday to demands from rival car companies chasing their own assurances from the government that they won't be hurt by Brexit.

* UK LENDING: Syndicated lending to British companies has more than halved in the year to date compared to the same period last year as Brexit continues to cast a pall over what was previously Europe's biggest loan market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

* BRITAIN EU: Britain told Nissan it would aim for tariff-free trade with Europe for the motor industry after Brexit, persuading the Japanese company to invest in the country's biggest car plant, a cabinet minister said on Sunday.

* UK CREDIT RATING: Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was keeping a negative outlook on Britain's AA sovereign credit rating due to ongoing uncertainty about the country's future outside the EU, after downgrading it in the wake of June's referendum.

* OIL: Oil prices extended declines on Monday after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment to join OPEC in limiting oil output levels to prop up prices, suggesting they wanted the oil producing group to solve its differences first.

