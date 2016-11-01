Nov 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,954.22 on Monday, but posted a fifth straight month of gains. * UK BANKS: Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc have been tied to a probe in the United States into alleged impropriety in the market for trading interest rate swaps, the Times reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2f7r7q0 * HSBC: HSBC is set to appoint Clara Furse as the chairman of its ring-fenced British business HSBC UK, a move which could be announced as early as Tuesday, Sky News reported on Monday. * BAT: U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it has formed a committee of independent directors, not designated by British American Tobacco Plc, to evaluate BAT's takeover offer. * GLENCORE: Glencore's Black Star Open Cut mine in Queensland, part of the Mount Isa Mines complex, has been put on care and maintenance after mining out its existing reserve, the company said in a statement on Monday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell expects to take part in the next bidding round for exploration licences offshore Norway, after dropping out of the latest one, the head of its Norwegian unit said on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher from one-month lows in early trading in Asia on Tuesday after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing production. * METALS: London zinc rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, trading near its highest in five years on expectations of tight supplies after Glencore said it had closed one of its mines in Australia. Copper traded near its highest in a month, supported by improved demand outlook in China. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BP PLC Q3 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Q3 Falanx Group Ltd Half Year Apax Global Alpha Ltd Q3 Weir Group PLC Q3 Go-Ahead Group PLC Q1 Standard Chartered PLC Q3 Shire PLC Q3 Virgin Money Holdings Plc Q3 Hastings Group Holdings Plc Q3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Q3 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)