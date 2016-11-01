(Adds company news items, futures)

Nov 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower, according to financial bookmakers, with futures rising 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,954.22 on Monday, but posted a fifth straight month of gains.

* BP: BP reported a near halving in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and trimmed 2016 spending by another $1 billion as weak prices cut into profits yet the British oil major still beat analysts' estimates.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell reported an 18 percent rise in underlying net profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, beating analysts' forecasts as it announced next year's capital spending will be at the bottom of the expected range.

* HASTINGS GROUP: British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 26 percent rise in nine-month gross written premiums, driven by a growth in the number of policies.

* GO-AHEAD: British bus and train operator Go-Ahead said it was on track to post annual results in line with its expectations despite being hit by strikes on its Southern rail contract.

* VIRGIN MONEY: British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc reported a 19 percent jump in gross mortgage lending for the first nine months of the year to 6.5 billion pounds ($7.94 billion), representing a 3.6 percent share of the UK mortgage market.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET: Price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com said growth in sales of insurance helped third-quarter revenue for the group rise 12 percent to 84.9 million pounds ($104 million), giving it confidence in its outcome for the year.

* GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it would restart a coking coal mine in southeastern Australia that was shuttered more than two years ago, with a resurgence in prices for the commodity breathing new life into the sector.

* UK BANKS: Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc have been tied to a probe in the United States into alleged impropriety in the market for trading interest rate swaps, the Times reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2f7r7q0

* HSBC: HSBC is set to appoint Clara Furse as the chairman of its ring-fenced British business HSBC UK, a move which could be announced as early as Tuesday, Sky News reported on Monday.

* BAT: U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it has formed a committee of independent directors, not designated by British American Tobacco Plc, to evaluate BAT's takeover offer.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell expects to take part in the next bidding round for exploration licences offshore Norway, after dropping out of the latest one, the head of its Norwegian unit said on Monday.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher from one-month lows in early trading in Asia on Tuesday after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing production.

* METALS: London zinc rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, trading near its highest in five years on expectations of tight supplies after Glencore said it had closed one of its mines in Australia. Copper traded near its highest in a month, supported by improved demand outlook in China.

