Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.5 to 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,917.14 points on Tuesday, with Standard Chartered and BP leading the market lower after their results failed to impress investors. * BRITVIC: Coca-Cola Co, Ambev SA and Britvic Plc have shown preliminary interest in buying a stake in Brazilian juice maker Natural One SA, as global beverage giants seek to grow their platform of healthy drink choices, according to two people familiar with the matter. * VECTURA: James Ward-Lilley, the former AstraZeneca executive who created a UK respiratory medicine business in June by merging Vectura and SkyePharma, is already thinking about his next deal, he said in an interview. * STERLING: While changes in hard cash reserves at global central banks tend to be glacial, the hit to sterling from a potential "hard" UK exit from Europe's single market after more than 40 years could eventually undermine the pound's position in their coffers. * ONESAVINGS BANK: OneSavings Bank Plc said on Tuesday Non-Executive Chairman Mike Fairey had resigned and would step down at the 2017 annual general meeting. * BRITISH ECONOMY: Prices in British shops fell at a slower pace in October, potentially paving the way for outright rises early next year as the effect of a weaker currency is felt, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. * BRITISH BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond will announce only a modest fiscal stimulus in the first post-Brexit vote budget statement later this month but will allow for more aggressive spending in future if needed, the Financial Times reported. * OIL: Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, as jittery investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after industry data showed a surprise build in inventories, underlining a persistent global glut. Brent crude was down 29 cents at $47.85 at 0456 GMT. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Next Plc Q3 Persimmon Plc Trading Statement JD Wetherspoon Q1 Just Eat Plc Order Update OneSavings Bank Plc Q3 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc Q3