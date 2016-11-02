(Adds company news items, updates futures)

Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.5 to 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,917.14 points on Tuesday, with Standard Chartered and BP leading the market lower after their results failed to impress investors.

* EASYJET: Low-cost airline easyJet will not wait for Britain to formally leave the European Union before getting an air operator's certificate (AOC) in another European Union country, French newspaper Les Echos cited its chief executive as saying on Wednesday.

* NEXT: British clothing retailer Next on Wednesday maintained its full-year profit forecast, helped by cost savings, although it reported a dip in quarterly trading and narrowed its sales guidance.

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc said that more tourists visited its London hotels thanks to the sharp decline in sterling since Britain voted to leave the European Union, but it added that the outlook for the UK economy remained uncertain.

* ONESAVINGS: British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 13 percent rise in underlying loan book for the first nine months and said it would achieve its net loan book growth target for this year and double-digit growth in 2017. Separately, it said Non-Executive Chairman Mike Fairey had resigned and would step down at the 2017 annual general meeting.

* JUSTEAT: Takeaway food ordering company Just Eat nudged up its guidance after like-for-like orders grew 34 percent in the third quarter, with more than 80 percent coming from mobile devices.

* PERSIMMON: Britain's second-biggest housebuilder Persimmon said sales had risen since the vote to leave the EU, rising almost 20 percent in the last few months, the latest builder to shrug off an initial dip in demand in the aftermath of the referendum.

* JD WETHERSPOON: JD Wetherspoon expects higher costs in the remainder of the year, the British pubs group said on Wednesday, and cautioned that uncertainty remained regarding deals with suppliers in Europe as Britain negotiates its exit from the EU.

* BRITVIC: Coca-Cola Co, Ambev SA and Britvic Plc have shown preliminary interest in buying a stake in Brazilian juice maker Natural One SA, as global beverage giants seek to grow their platform of healthy drink choices, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* VECTURA: James Ward-Lilley, the former AstraZeneca executive who created a UK respiratory medicine business in June by merging Vectura and SkyePharma, is already thinking about his next deal, he said in an interview.

* STERLING: While changes in hard cash reserves at global central banks tend to be glacial, the hit to sterling from a potential "hard" UK exit from Europe's single market after more than 40 years could eventually undermine the pound's position in their coffers.

* BRITISH ECONOMY: Prices in British shops fell at a slower pace in October, potentially paving the way for outright rises early next year as the effect of a weaker currency is felt, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* BRITISH BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond will announce only a modest fiscal stimulus in the first post-Brexit vote budget statement later this month but will allow for more aggressive spending in future if needed, the Financial Times reported.

* HOUSE PRICES: British house prices were unchanged in October after rising in monthly terms each of the previous 15 months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, a new signof the market cooling after the Brexit vote.

* OIL: Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, as jittery investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after industry data showed a surprise build in inventories, underlining a persistent global glut. Brent crude was down 29 cents at $47.85 at 0456 GMT.

