Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 281
points, or 4.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures down almost 3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,843.13 points on
Tuesday, in choppy trade as voting in the U.S. election got underway, with
better-than-expected results from Primark-owner AB Foods helping support
shares.
* U.S. ELECTIONS: Republican Donald Trump stunned the world on Tuesday by
defeating heavily favored Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House,
ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new,
uncertain path.
* SSE: Britain's second biggest energy supplier SSE reported a 13
percent fall in adjusted profit to 475.8 million pounds ($593.32 million) in the
first half of this year, due to the weather, falling customer numbers and
infrastructure upgrades.
* BP: Commodity trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co Ltd has signed a
memorandum of understanding with BP Plc for commercial cooperation on an
oil refinery in the Caribbean, according to a senior executive and a statement
from the Chinese company.
* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry reported a 24 percent
drop in underlying first-half profit, in line with its expectations, reflecting
lower licensing revenue and tougher trading in stores in the United States and
Hong Kong
* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc slashed full-year
spending budget and lowered the forecast for its oil production in West Africa,
as it seeks to weather an oil price slump, while a delay in ramping up output at
its multi-billion dollar TEN oil fields offshore Ghana also weighed on outlook.
* LOOKERS: Car dealership Lookers posted an 11 percent increase in
gross profit from new cars in the first nine months of the year and said British
customers have not significantly changed their buying habits since Brexit.
* WORKSPACE GROUP: Office space provider Workspace Group Plc said on
Wednesday it was confident about the resilience of its customer base despite the
uncertain economic environment following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union
* SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday
reported a third straight decline in first half profit, hurt by a fall in sales
that partly reflected its own price cuts.
* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company,
forecast mid-single digit organic revenue growth at constant currencies on
Wednesday, after strong growth in its credit services and decision analytics
units boosted first-half profit.
* WIZZ AIR: Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air
reconfirmed its full-year guidance and said it did not see any weakness in
demand in its UK business following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
* ESURE: British insurer esure Group plc reported a 15.9 percent
rise in gross written premiums to 499 million pounds ($622.1 million) for the
nine months to end-September, driven largely by growth in demand for its motor
insurance products.
* TESCO BANK: Retailer Tesco Plc's banking arm said on Tuesday that
2.5 million pounds ($3 million) had been stolen from 9,000 customers over the
weekend in what cyber experts said was the first mass hacking of accounts at a
western bank.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it
has suspended a top executive over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant on
its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, and has alerted U.S. and UK
authorities. A second senior executive has stepped down.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: A long-awaited deal for miner Anglo American to
sell its Australian coal assets to a consortium headed by private equity group
Apollo Global Management is off, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Deutsche Boerse expects EU antitrust
regulators to set out details of their concerns over its merger with London
Stock Exchange next month, two people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday, a move indicating regulators want hefty concessions in return for
clearing the deal.
* BRITAIN BONDS: The head of Britain's debt office said on Tuesday that the
decision to leave the European Union had not undermined investor confidence but
a prolonged period of twin falls in sterling and bond prices would make him
uncomfortable.
* BREXIT: Britain should spell out what happens to financial rules as Brexit
gets under way to help regulators do their job and avoid a "mess" in markets, a
top watchdog said on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: Britain's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had granted the
government permission to appeal against a High Court ruling last week that
parliament's approval was required before the formal process of leaving the
European Union could begin.
