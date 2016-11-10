(Adds futures, company news items)

Nov 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 to 35 points higher, or up 0.5 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.87 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher after setting a one-week high, boosted by mining companies and drugmakers, after a volatile Wednesday that saw the index slumping 2 percent in early trading following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a 2 percent rise in gross written premiums in the first nine months of the year, buoyed by growth in its specialty lines business.

* ASTRAZENECA: Competition from multiple generic versions of its cholesterol fighter Crestor hit AstraZeneca's third-quarter sales but the drugmaker mitigated the damage with cost cutting, income from disposals and good growth in new products.

* ITV: British broadcaster ITV said a fall in net advertising revenue (NAR) would accelerate to 7 percent in the final quarter as advertisers become more nervous about the economy.

* BOVIS: British housebuilder Bovis said sales and prices continued to rise after Britons voted to leave the European Union, the latest builder to suggest that the market for new homes has not been hit by Brexit.

* RIO TINTO: Top Rio Tinto executives in 2011 approved a $10.5 million payment to a consultant to smooth relations with the president of Guinea as it struggled to secure land for a giant iron ore mine, emails made public on Thursday showed.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell shut down an Escravos crude oil flow station in Nigeria's Niger Delta after villagers demanding aid staged a protest, the firm and residents said on Wednesday.

* TATA STEEL UK: Tata Steel UK is looking at closing its defined benefit pension scheme to future accruals and move members onto a defined contribution pension instead, a union source said on Wednesday.

* ROLLS-ROYCE/L&G: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has signed an over 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) with Legal & General Group Plc to offload a chunk of its pension liabilities, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2ffz2DG

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose last month at the fastest pace since April as a shortage of new homes intensified, adding to tentative signs a recent slowdown in the market is now easing, a survey showed on Thursday.

* UK MINING: Mining companies led gains on London's FTSE bluechip index on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election spurred hopes for higher metal demand and drove investors to buy gold as a shelter against economic uncertainty.

* BREXIT: New office space planned for Dublin over the next five years can comfortably accommodate more than 100,000 extra workers and any companies relocating as a result of Brexit, a survey from real estate group Savills published on Thursday, said.

* UK/CHINA: Britain will seek to rekindle its "Golden Era" of relations with China on Thursday in talks with Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai focused on trade, infrastructure investment and closer financial cooperation.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories and as markets tried to interpret U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's surprise victory.

* EX-DIVS: BP Plc and Whitbread Plc as well as Royal Dutch Shell A and Royal Dutch Shell B will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 18.37 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 0.8059 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sunil; Nair)