Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 8 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.04 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index fell 1.2 percent on Thursday, breaking a three-day climb and retreating from its highest level since late October as gold miners and defensive stocks slipped amid expectations of a big U.S. economic stimulus based on President-elect Donald Trump's pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc will invest $10 billion in Brazil over five years now that the country has increased opportunities for foreign companies in its oil industry, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

* LSE: The European Central Bank is looking at all options to ensure it can continue to oversee euro trading after Britain, where many such transactions are cleared, leaves the European Union, a member of the bank's executive board said on Thursday. The ECB is expected to push hard to bring the clearing of trillions of euros in derivatives from Britain to the currency bloc, meaning the central clearing counterparties such as the London Stock Exchange's LCH.Clearnet face losing one of their top money spinners.

* UK ELECTRICITY MARKET: First Utility, one of Britain's biggest independent energy suppliers, said on Thursday it expects the government to intervene in the country's electricity market to keep a lid on soaring bills.

* UK/CHINA: Britain and China smoothed over a diplomatic spat on Thursday as top finance officials announced closer cooperation between stock exchanges in the two countries and other initiatives in the financial services sector.

* UK/CHINA: More Chinese banks want to set up shop in London despite the Brexit vote which has prompted foreign lenders in the capital to consider bases in continental Europe. British and Chinese government officials met in London on Thursday to unveil a "strategic plan" to deepen financial and economic ties between the two countries.

* METALS: London copper edged back on Friday following several days of frenzied gains but was still on course for its biggest weekly jump in five years, after Donald Trump's surprise U.S. election victory sparked a flurry of buying.

* OIL: Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday, as the market refocused on a persistent fuel supply overhang that is not expected to abate unless OPEC and other producers make a significant cut to their output.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com