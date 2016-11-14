Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55 points at 6,785 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent lower at 6,730.43 points on Friday, dragged down by a sell-off in emerging markets that hit shares of companies exposed to those regions, as investors digested the implications of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. * SHIRE: Shire, a drugmaker specialising in rare diseases, aims to double Asian sales by 2020, targeting markets including China where it hopes to widen access to its haemophilia drugs as the country updates a key reimbursement list for the first time since 2009. * RBS: If Britain does not agree a transitional arrangement with the European Union for the country's finance industry, it will be damaging for the economy and the financial services sector, the chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland said on Sunday. * SHELL: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission remains ongoing, the Nikkei newspaper said. * DAILY MAIL: Danish toymaker Lego said on Saturday it would stop giving away free toys with Britain's Daily Mail, following a campaign to stop advertising in newspapers accused of discrimination in their coverage of migrants. * UK HIRING: Fewer British employers expect to hire staff in late 2016 and will raise pay by less than inflation next year as the effects of the decision to leave the European Union set in, an industry body said on Monday. * UK JOBS: U.S. bank Citi is preparing to move up to 900 jobs from London to Dublin as part of its contingency plans for Britain's exit from the European Union, the Sunday Times reported. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Taylor Wimpey PLC Trading Statement Release Carr's Group PLC Earnings Release William Hill PLC Trading Statement Release Lonmin PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release DCC Plc Half Year 2016/17 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)