Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 to 33 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.34 percent at 6,753.18 points on Monday following a rally in banking and mining stocks, although a slump in utilities kept a lid on broader market gains.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc reported a 14.6 percent rise in revenue for the 45 weeks to Nov. 10, helped by strong box office collections from movies like "The Secret Life of Pets", "Finding Dory", and "The BFG".

* VODAFONE: British mobile phone group Vodafone reported a better-than-expected 4.3 percent rise in core earnings in the first half of the year, helped by improving trading in big European markets like Germany and Italy.

* CREST NICHOLSON: British builder Crest Nicholson said its sales rate fell due to the Brexit vote and the higher selling price of its homes, but that it remained on track for full-year revenue of 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion).

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet said it expected currency headwinds and measures to mitigate Britain's vote to leave the EU to hit earnings again in 2017 after reporting its first fall in annual profit in six years.

* BREXIT: Britain has no overall plan for Brexit and the strategy for leaving the European Union might not be agreed for six months due to divisions in Prime Minister Theresa May's government, according to a leaked memo seen by the BBC and The Times.

* REYNOLDS AMERICA/BATS: U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto called a board meeting on Monday to discuss payments of $10.5 million made to a consultant on its project to develop the world's largest untapped iron ore reserves in Guinea, industry sources said.

* WPP:WPP Plc's GroupM, one of the world's largest media buying firms, said on Monday it would restructure its North American operations as the industry relies more on technology to place ads.

* RIO: Rio Tinto is "cautiously optimistic" about the current copper market that has spiked in recent weeks, a senior executive at the world's second-largest miner said on Monday.

* BRITAIN EU: Just over one in three large European companies expects its business to be damaged by the talks which will lead to Britain leaving the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* BRITAIN PROPERTY: UK commercial property values inched ahead in October, a closely-watched index showed on Monday, breaking a downward trend since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June.

* BRITAIN FUNDS: Fund managers in Britain will be ranked by how they compare on corporate governance and those who do not stick to the standards set by the country's watchdog will be struck off its list.

