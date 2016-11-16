Nov 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,792.74 points on Tuesday, advancing for a second straight day with energy shares tracking a rally in crude oil while supermarket stocks gained after encouraging industry data. * PRUDENTIAL: Insurer Prudential Plc reported a 19 percent rise in new business profit for the first nine months of the year, driven mainly by strong performance at its Asian business. * BP: BP PLC said on Tuesday it will use a new digital solution by General Electric Co designed to improve the efficiency and safety of its offshore oil platforms by predicting equipment breakdowns before they occur. * ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc's Chief Executive Officer Ivan Arriagada said on Wednesday he expects the global copper market to be in a "slight" surplus in 2017 before demand starts to outpace supply. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton will run its iron ore mines full speed through the end of the year rather than follow rival Rio Tinto in suspending some operations in Australia over Christmas amid a surge in global prices for the commodity, the company said on Wednesday. * HSBC: EU antitrust regulators are set to fine Europe's biggest bank HSBC , JPMorgan and Credit Agricole by the end of the year for rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. * GLENCORE: Congo state miner Gecamines signed over its royalty rights at one of the country's largest copper mines in January last year to an offshore company owned by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, according to a copy of the contract obtained by Global Witness and reviewed by Reuters. Glencore Plc is Kamoto Copper Co project's majority shareholder. * UK HOUSING: Britain built the largest number of new homes since the global financial crisis during the year to the end of March, annual figures showed on Tuesday, as the economy picked up and the government took steps to tackle Britain's housing shortage. * BREXIT: Britain leaving the European Union is opening up an opportunity for Singapore to recruit talent for its ambitious plans to become a leading financial technology hub, said the chief FinTech officer of the city-state's central bank. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aggreko PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Fenner PLC Preliminary Q4 2016 Earnings Release Barratt Developments PLC Trading Statement Release ICAP PLC Interim 2017 Earnings Release British Land Company PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)