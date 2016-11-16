Nov 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
around 1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,792.74 points on
Tuesday, advancing for a second straight day with energy shares tracking a rally
in crude oil while supermarket stocks gained after encouraging industry data.
* PRUDENTIAL: Insurer Prudential Plc reported a 19 percent rise in
new business profit for the first nine months of the year, driven mainly by
strong performance at its Asian business.
* BP: BP PLC said on Tuesday it will use a new digital solution by
General Electric Co designed to improve the efficiency and safety of its
offshore oil platforms by predicting equipment breakdowns before they occur.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc's Chief Executive
Officer Ivan Arriagada said on Wednesday he expects the global copper market to
be in a "slight" surplus in 2017 before demand starts to outpace supply.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton will run its iron ore mines
full speed through the end of the year rather than follow rival Rio Tinto
in suspending some operations in Australia over Christmas amid
a surge in global prices for the commodity, the company said on Wednesday.
* HSBC: EU antitrust regulators are set to fine Europe's biggest bank HSBC
, JPMorgan and Credit Agricole by the end of the year
for rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro, two people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
* GLENCORE: Congo state miner Gecamines signed over its royalty rights at
one of the country's largest copper mines in January last year to an offshore
company owned by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, according to a copy of the
contract obtained by Global Witness and reviewed by Reuters. Glencore Plc
is Kamoto Copper Co project's majority shareholder.
* UK HOUSING: Britain built the largest number of new homes since the global
financial crisis during the year to the end of March, annual figures showed on
Tuesday, as the economy picked up and the government took steps to tackle
Britain's housing shortage.
* BREXIT: Britain leaving the European Union is opening up an opportunity
for Singapore to recruit talent for its ambitious plans to become a leading
financial technology hub, said the chief FinTech officer of the city-state's
central bank.
