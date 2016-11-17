Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.6 percent on Wednesday after gaining in the previous two sessions, with companies such as jet engine maker Rolls-Royce and the country's biggest housebuilder Barratt slipping. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American said on Wednesday it was suspending all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile after protesters seized installations at the mine earlier in the day. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said on Thursday it had terminated the contracts of energy & minerals chief executive Alan Davies, and legal & regulatory affairs group executive Debra Valentine. * VODAFONE: Vodafone said regulators could look favourably on any wider tie-up between the mobile telecom giant and cable company Liberty Global in Europe because it would counterbalance the power of former incumbents in Germany, Italy and Britain. * GSK: Two former corporate investigators have sued GlaxoSmithKline, alleging the drugmaker misled them and induced them to investigate an innocent person, resulting in their imprisonment. * MAIL.RU: Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone network operator, said on Wednesday it was in talks with the shareholders of Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in the Internet group. * VIRGIN MONEY: Funds managed by WL Ross & Co have launched an accelerated bookbuild to sell up to 27 million ordinary shares in Virgin Money Holdings . * BRITAIN DRUGS: Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb on Thursday became the latest drugmakers to cut the price of cancer medicines in order to secure access to Britain's National Health Service. * TANZANIA MINING: The Tanzanian president's recent calls to build more smelters to process gold show a lack of understanding of how the industry works, the head of the industry's trade body said on Wednesday. * BANKING REGULATION: The United States must not scrap bank capital requirements introduced at the height of the financial crisis aimed at avoiding more taxpayer bailouts of lenders, an architect of the rules said on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Imperial Brands, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 2.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnson Matthey Half Year 2016/17 Plc Earnings Release Great Portland Half Year 2017 Estates Plc Earnings Release Investec Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Majestic Wine Half Year 2017 Plc Earnings Release Tracsis Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Premier Oil Plc Trading and Operations Update Royal Mail Plc Half Year 2017Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)