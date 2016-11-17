Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 21
points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index ended down 0.6 percent on Wednesday after gaining
in the previous two sessions, with companies such as jet engine maker
Rolls-Royce and the country's biggest housebuilder Barratt
slipping.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American said on Wednesday it
was suspending all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile
after protesters seized installations at the mine earlier in the day.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said on Thursday it had terminated
the contracts of energy & minerals chief executive Alan Davies, and legal &
regulatory affairs group executive Debra Valentine.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone said regulators could look favourably on any
wider tie-up between the mobile telecom giant and cable company Liberty Global
in Europe because it would counterbalance the power of former
incumbents in Germany, Italy and Britain.
* GSK: Two former corporate investigators have sued GlaxoSmithKline,
alleging the drugmaker misled them and induced them to investigate an innocent
person, resulting in their imprisonment.
* MAIL.RU: Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone network
operator, said on Wednesday it was in talks with the shareholders of Mail.ru
that could lead to it taking a stake in the Internet group.
* VIRGIN MONEY: Funds managed by WL Ross & Co have launched an accelerated
bookbuild to sell up to 27 million ordinary shares in Virgin Money Holdings
.
* BRITAIN DRUGS: Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb on Thursday
became the latest drugmakers to cut the price of cancer medicines in order to
secure access to Britain's National Health Service.
* TANZANIA MINING: The Tanzanian president's recent calls to build more
smelters to process gold show a lack of understanding of how the industry works,
the head of the industry's trade body said on Wednesday.
* BANKING REGULATION: The United States must not scrap bank capital
requirements introduced at the height of the financial crisis aimed at avoiding
more taxpayer bailouts of lenders, an architect of the rules said on
Wednesday.
* EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Imperial Brands, Marks & Spencer
and Sainsbury will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
payout on Thursday, trimming 2.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Johnson Matthey Half Year 2016/17
Plc Earnings Release
Great Portland Half Year 2017
Estates Plc Earnings Release
Investec Plc Half Year 2017
Earnings Release
Majestic Wine Half Year 2017
Plc Earnings Release
Tracsis Plc Full Year 2016
Earnings Release
Premier Oil Plc Trading and
Operations Update
Royal Mail Plc Half Year
2017Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)