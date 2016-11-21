Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,775.77 points on Friday, with miners leading the market lower after base and precious metals prices slipped due to a stronger dollar, which made metals costlier for holders of other currencies. * GLENCORE: Glencore is seeking to raise $550 million from investors via a debt issue guaranteed by oil from Iraqi Kurdistan in an attempt to secure a big slice of the high-risk - and high-reward - market in a region at war with Islamic State. * BP: BP Products North America, a unit of BP Plc, has been awarded an estimated $559 million fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment U.S. defense contract for fuel, the Pentagon said on Friday. * RBS: A U.S. appeals court appeared unlikely on Friday to overturn an order requiring Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac * UK BUDGET: Britain's first budget plan since the Brexit vote will not include a big new spending push because of "eye-wateringly" high public debt levels, but will have some help for the economy and struggling families, the country's finance minister said. * BRITAIN INDUSTRY: Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil her new industrial strategy on Monday, pledging to spend billions of pounds on science, technology and research to spur a new "ambitious" way of doing business in Britain. * BRITAIN FUNDS: Consultants who advise pension schemes how to invest may face a full-blown competition probe, after coming under fire from Britain's financial regulator, which said their industry was prone to conflicts of interest and charged opaque fees. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: MITIE Group Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Diploma Plc Full Year 2016 Diploma PLC Earnings Release BGEO Group Plc Q3 2016 BGEO Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)