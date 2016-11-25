Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to
9 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed broadly flat on Thursday, with some firms
including National Grid falling after trading without the attraction of
their latest dividend payouts.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien
Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump as President of the United
States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the mining
industry.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton and Vale Sa have
each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the
Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in
November 2015.
* UK WAGE GROWTH: Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", a leading
think tank said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers
were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the
next five years.
* OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday ahead of next week's
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to
discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Pennon Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings
Release
