(Adds company news item)
Nov 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 2
points lower or almost flat in percentage terms on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash
market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday at 6,772,
underperforming other European markets as energy and mining stocks were hit by
weaker oil and metals prices.
* BRITVIC: British soft drinks firm Britvic said its full-year
adjusted EBITA rose 8.4 percent, mainly as the company expanded its business in
Brazil and on better sales in the UK.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland must boost its capital buffers after
failing this year's stress test of seven British lenders, the Bank of England
said on Wednesday.
* ZOOPLA: Property website Zoopla reported a 38 percent increase
in annual pretax profit on Wednesday and said it was well placed to withstand
any negative impact caused by the Brexit vote.
* SAGE: Software company Sage met forecasts with a 9 percent rise in
full-year operating profit to 427 million pounds ($532 million), helped by a
rise in subscription sales of its programmes that help small enterprises manage
their businesses.
* TCS GROUP: Russian consumer lender TCS Group made a net profit of
2.9 billion roubles ($44.6 million) in the third quarter, it said on Wednesday,
beating analysts' forecasts and setting a new record financial result.
* IG GROUP: Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it
continued to perform in line with expectations, after a "strong" second quarter.
* RPC GROUP: British packaging company RPC Group Inc reported a 53
percent rise in its first-half revenue, helped by recent acquisitions, stronger
performance across the board and weak sterling.
* BP: Mexico hopes to award at least four of the 10 deep water oil blocks
due to be auctioned next week, plus the farm-out on its Trion field, Energy
Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Tuesday. British oil major BP is
one of the companies pre-qualified to bid on the initial deep water tenders on
Dec. 5.
* SKY: Sky said it would enter the UK mobile market with a SIM-only
deal that allows data allowances to roll over each month, and offers free calls
to the 11 million British households that take its TV services.
* SMITHS GROUP: George Buckley, chairman of engineering company Smiths Group
, was approached about replacing Cyrus Mistry, who was removed as
chairman of Tata Sons last month, Sky News reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2gCzrkP
* VODAFONE: A cyber attack that infected nearly 1 million routers used to
access Deutsche Telekom internet service was part of a campaign
targeting web-connected devices around the globe, the German government and
security researchers said on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc uses routers
that were vulnerable to similar attacks, a cyber security researcher said.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers fell in
November to its lowest level since just after voters decided in June to leave
the European Union as worries about the economy grew, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
* UK ENERGY: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it
has cut allowed energy grid revenues by 510.5 million pounds ($636.95 million)
over the next regulatory year.
* TOBACCO FIRMS: Philip Morris International, the world's largest
international tobacco company, could eventually stop selling cigarettes, its
chief executive told the BBC on Wednesday, as it launched its alternative
product IQOS in the UK market.
* BREXIT: Brexit-related tariffs would add at least 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6
billion) a year to the cost of car imports and exports between Britain and the
European Union, industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
said, urging Britain to remain in the single market after it leaves the EU.
* OIL: Oil markets edged up in nervous trading on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC
meeting later in the day, with members of the producer cartel trying to thrash
out an output cut to curb oversupply that has seen prices more than halve since
2014.
* METALS: Shanghai metals came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday,
with zinc, copper and lead down more than five percent as worries about a cash
crunch in China were compounded by ShFE measures to curb a searing rally in
steel.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)