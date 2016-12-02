(Adds company news item, adds futures)
Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 48
points at 6,704 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday at 6,752.93,
pulled down by more evidence of the weak pound damaging consumer goods companies
and by some stocks trading without rights to their latest dividend payouts.
* BERKELEY: London-focussed housebuilder Berkeley said the number
of reservations fell 20 percent in the first half of their financial year due to
an increase in property tax and the uncertainty created by the Brexit vote.
* TALKTALK: A cyber attack on Britain's Talktalk Telecom Group Plc
broadband affected "a small number of customer routers" on Thursday, the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
* BP: Oil major BP has approved a $9-billion investment in its Mad
Dog project in the Gulf of Mexico, its first major new platform in the region
since a 2010 explosion at its Macondo well led to the worst offshore disaster in
U.S. history.
* BHP BILLITON: Vale SA, the world's top iron ore producer, said
a judge was soon to ratify a settlement with the Brazilian government regarding
its Samarco iron ore joint venture with BHP Billiton.
* LIDL: Discount supermarket Lidl plans to spend 70 million
pounds ($89 million) building a new distribution centre in Britain next year, it
said on Friday, showing its appetite for investment has not been diminished by
the Brexit vote.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Singapore's central bank said on Friday it imposed
penalties on the local units of Standard Chartered Bank and Coutts for
money laundering breaches related to Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
* BREXIT: Britain would consider making payments to the European Union after
it leaves to achieve the best possible access for businesses to the bloc's
markets, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.
* COPPER: Copper eased on Friday as traders unwound speculative positions on
doubts that the post U.S. election rally has much further to run, although
losses were kept in check by firmer oil prices and signs of global industrial
growth.
* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Friday as some investors opted to cash out
after Brent touched 16-month a high on Thursday, with optimism over this week's
OPEC-Russia accord on cutting output giving way to questions on the "sticking
point" of implementing the deal.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)