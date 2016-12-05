Dec 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 6,702 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at 6,730.7 points, taking its loss for the week to 1.6 percent and snapping a three-week winning streak. * LSE: Deutsche Boerse's chief executive has sought to reassure Frankfurt over its merger with London Stock Exchange Group, saying the German regulator will retain power over the exchange when it becomes part of a larger London-based group. * BURBERRY/COACH: British luxury fashion brand Burberry has rejected multiple takeover offers from U.S. handbag maker Coach Inc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. * BP: BP Plc's decision to move ahead with a $9 billion project to drill in the Gulf of Mexico is the first step toward major oil companies moving forward with U.S. offshore plans postponed during crude's price rout. * OIL: Oil prices fell by one percent on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count unsettled markets amid nagging concern that output cuts, planned as part of concerted action between producer club OPEC and Russia, might not be as big as initially anticipated. * BREXIT/AIRBUS: Airbus is pushing the British government to opt for a "soft Brexit" in which Britain stays in the European Union's single market, its chief executive said on Sunday, warning that the future of the aerospace group's investments in the United Kingdom hinged on it. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May's government launches a challenge on Monday against a court ruling that it requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, a decision that could upset Britain's Brexit plans. Prices in British shops fell in November at the same rate as in October, but rising cost pressures linked to the decision by voters to leave the European Union are likely to feed into high street prices next year, an industry survey said on Monday. A slump in British manufacturing is showing signs of lifting thanks to higher new orders at home and the prospect of more demand from abroad spurred by the fall in the value of the pound after June's Brexit vote, a survey showed on Monday. * LONDON PROPERTY: The vast majority of overseas companies that own property in London, including many used by individuals to help disguise their ownership, are registered in tax havens, according to a report by Transparency International UK and Thomson Reuters. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Purplebricks Group Plc H1 results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)