Dec 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points, or 0.03 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,931.55 points on Thursday. * DEUTSCHE BOERSE/LSE: The chief executive of Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said its planned merger with London Stock Exchange was still a long way off, even if European regulators should give it the green light. * G4S/SERCO: Britain extended by two years a contract with G4S and Serco to provide asylum-seekers with accommodation and said it would provide extra funds to improve standards and widen the areas in which asylum-seekers are housed. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, holding around 2-percent gains from the previous session on optimism that non-OPEC producers might agree to cut output following a cartel agreement to limit production. * OIL EXPLORATION COMPANIES: Global spending on oil and gas exploration in 2017 could fall below this year's $40 billion, but lower costs mean profitability will increase, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report on Friday. * BRITAIN ELECTRICITY: Britain secured backup electricity capacity for 2020-21 at 22.50 pounds per kilowatt (kW)/year, data on the National Grid auction website showed on Thursday, with contracts for 52.43 gigawatts (GW) of electricity awarded. The range, earlier cleared at 20 to 25 pounds per kilowatt (kW)/year, was also below many analysts' expectations, who forecast the price would be significantly higher than previous auctions, since it sought to procure around 5 GW more capacity. * BREXIT: Britain's Supreme Court will decide as quickly as possible whether Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger Britain's exit from the European Union by the end of March without parliament's assent, its president said on Thursday. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday lost a court battle to withhold transcripts, notes and interview records from thousands of retail investors suing the bank over an ill-fated, 12 billion pound ($15 billion) share sale in 2008. * GLENCORE/ROSNEFT: Glencore's decision to acquire a stake in Russian state oil giant Rosneft is not financially risky, Moody's credit ratings agency said, and does not mark any shift from the miner-trader's new policy of limiting its debt levels. Russia said on Wednesday it sold a stake in oil giant Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and commodities trader Glencore GLEN.L, confounding expectations that the Kremlin's standoff with the West would scare off major investors. * DAILYMAIL: The publisher of the Daily Mail said on Thursday it would reduce its holding in Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc to about 49 percent from about 67 percent to improve its investment portfolio and lower its debt. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Photo-Me International PLC Half yearly earnings release Zytronic PLC Full year earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)