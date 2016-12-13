Dec 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher, or up 0.07 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent lower on Monday at 6,890.42,
with outsourcing group Capita extending its recent losses and precious
metals miners tracking a fall in gold prices to 10-month lows.
* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc and Nippon Steel have agreed on a
price of $285 a tonne for first-quarter coking coal supplies, a 43 percent hike
over the previous quarter, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta Minerals said on Monday that
environmental regulators approved a proposed expansion of its Centinela mine in
northern Chile, opening the door for a $4.35 billion investment by the Chilean
copper mining company.
* SKY: Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox aims to table a
firm cash bid valuing British broadcaster Sky at 10.75 pounds per share
as early as Wednesday for the 61 percent of the company it does not already own,
four people familiar with the matter said.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, said on Monday it would defend
itself robustly if rival miner BSG Resources (BSGR) pursues a threat to file a
lawsuit over mining rights in Guinea.
* SHELL: A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell beat 26 other bids
for a contract to build 700 megawatts of offshore wind capacity, the Dutch
government said as it announced plans for a further seven wind farms to be build
in the next decade.
* LONMIN: South Africa-focused platinum miner Lonmin is
confident of submitting a plan to build workers' housing that meets government
requirements, it said on Monday, after President Jacob Zuma threatened to revoke
its mining permit if it failed to do so.
* LSE: European Union competition regulators have whittled down their
concerns about the merger of Deutsche Boerse and London Stock
Exchange Group to focus mainly on clearing of derivatives contracts, two
sources familiar with the situation said.
* BREXIT: Britain will need a transitional trade agreement with the European
Union, and the government should set out plans for it before beginning formal
divorce talks with the bloc, members of parliament's upper house said on
Tuesday.
European Union leaders will set out plans this week for negotiating
Britain's exit, diplomats said, after national officials met late on Monday to
prepare an EU summit statement.
* BREXIT: The European Commission will unveil proposed changes on Tuesday in
how governments treat unemployment and other benefits for citizens working in
other EU states.
Britain will introduce a system to control the flow of workers from EU
countries once it leaves the bloc but will not cut off the supply of skilled
staff needed by British companies, finance minister Philip Hammond said on
Monday.
Hammond on Monday backed the idea of a transition period to smooth the
process of leaving the European Union, and said EU countries also stood to gain
from a gradual Brexit.
* BREXIT: A deal to bridge the gap between Brexit and the introduction of
Britain's new trading terms with the European Union could shield financial firms
from any abrupt changes and ultimately keep them based in the UK, a senior
lawmaker said.
* UK COMPANIES TAX BILL: Britain should address the way some workers use
companies to lessen their tax bill, finance minister Philip Hammond said on
Monday, adding that any changes were an issue for the long term.
* UK HOUSEHOLD SPEND: Households in Britain spend more than anywhere else in
Europe, helping to drive the country's economy through its Brexit shock this
year, global accountancy firm PwC said in a report published on Tuesday.
* OIL: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, buoyed by soaring demand in Asia
and as signs of a crude production cut organised by OPEC and other exporters
materialised, tightening a market that has been grappling with years of
oversupply.
* METALS: Shanghai copper futures dropped more than a percentage point on
Tuesday, with investors focused on a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that
kicks off later in the session, overlooking modestly better-than-expected
Chinese industrial output growth in November.
