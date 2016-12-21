Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,043.96 points on Tuesday, helped by gains in Carnival and strength in the banking sector as Lloyds rose after a deal to buy a credit card business.

* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said on Tuesday it signed a non-binding agreement with BHP Billiton to allow the use of its Timbopeba pit to deposit tailings from iron miner Samarco when that company restarts operations.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Corp of Indianapolis, Indiana, a unit of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, has been awarded a $408 million modification to a contract to provide maintenance support for V-22 AE1107C engines for the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.

