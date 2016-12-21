Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,043.96 points on
Tuesday, helped by gains in Carnival and strength in the banking sector
as Lloyds rose after a deal to buy a credit card business.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said on Tuesday it
signed a non-binding agreement with BHP Billiton to allow the
use of its Timbopeba pit to deposit tailings from iron miner Samarco when that
company restarts operations.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Corp of Indianapolis, Indiana, a unit of
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, has been awarded a $408 million modification to
a contract to provide maintenance support for V-22 AE1107C engines for the U.S.
Marine Corps and Air Force, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)