Dec 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.07 percent higher on Wednesday after a four-day Christmas break, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Friday at 7,068.17 points.

* OIL: Oil prices edged down on Wednesday in quiet early Asian trading as the market waits to see how OPEC and non-OPEC members carry through on planned supply cuts in the new year.

* BP PLC: Australia's top grocer Woolworths Ltd said on Wednesday it will sell its chain of petrol stations to BP plc for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion), the latest disposal in a bid to return the company's focus to its core supermarket business.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

NONE

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)