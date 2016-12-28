(Adds futures, company items)

Dec 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.07 percent higher on Wednesday after a four-day Christmas break, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Friday at 7,068.17 points.

* BOVIS HOMES: Bovis Homes said it would not deliver the number of houses it originally expected in 2016, after about 180 sales failed to complete before the end of the year, resulting in a likely miss against market profit forecasts.

* ALLIANCE TRUST: U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Alliance Trust to 19 percent from 17 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after the Scottish asset manager unveiled a change in investment strategy earlier this month.

* OIL: Oil prices edged down on Wednesday as the market waits to see how OPEC and non-OPEC members carry through on planned supply cuts in the new year.

* LAVENDON GROUP PLC: European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS raised its offer for UK's Lavendon Group Plc on Wednesday to 442 million pounds ($542.86 million), in response to an increased bid by Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV.

* BP PLC: Australia's top grocer Woolworths Ltd said on Wednesday it will sell its chain of petrol stations to BP plc for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion), the latest disposal in a bid to return the company's focus to its core supermarket business.

