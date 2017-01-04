Jan 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent higher at 7,177.89 points on
Tuesday as the London Stock Exchange reopened after a long weekend. It set a
record high of 7,205.45, rising above the peak reached at the end of 2016 after
a 5.3 percent rally in December, its strongest monthly performance since July
2013.
* NEXT: British clothing retailer Next Plc could give a formal
profit warming for its 2017 financial year in its fourth-quarter trading update,
Sky News reported, citing a source. bit.ly/2iM9FsD
* ICAG: British Airways cabin crew plan to hold a 48-hour strike
starting on Jan. 10, after suspending previous plans to walk out over Christmas,
trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
* ECB/BANKS: Proposed leveraged lending guidelines from the European Central
Bank could force riskier lending into unregulated channels and create unintended
opportunities for arbitrage as well as breed market distortion.
* BRITAIN INFLATION: Prices in British shops fell last month by the smallest
margin since mid-2015, in a further sign that rising costs linked to June's
Brexit vote are feeding into high street prices, an industry survey showed on
Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Topps Tiles Plc Q1 Trading Statement
Next Plc Christmas Trading Statement Release
