Jan 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 7
points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,195.31 points on
Thursday, boosted by a bullish update from housebuilder Persimmon, which
reported a rise in sales despite Britain's vote last year to leave the European
Union.
* BRITAIN RETAIL: A spending spree by British shoppers in the week before
Christmas failed to prevent sales in December from falling short of the previous
year's level, industry data showed on Friday.
* LONDON COPPER: A weaker U.S. dollar pushed London copper prices higher on
Friday following losses overnight, but traders said gains would be limited by
profit taking.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)