Jan 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open down 4 points at 7,233 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index touched a new record high of 7,243.76 points, then settled at 7,237.77 points, up 0.4 percent, for the close on Monday. It chalked up its tenth straight daily session of gains pushed up by rallying resource stocks and a weak sterling.

* TRINITY MIRROR: Newspaper group Trinity Mirror said it was in early talks about investing in a new company comprising assets owned by Northern & Shell, Richard Desmond's group that owns the Daily Express and Daily Star titles.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, on Tuesday raised its profit guidance as it beat forecasts with its strongest underlying Christmas sales for seven years, confirming its recovery under new management.

* ROBERT WALTERS: Robert Walters reported a 9 percent rise in full-year gross profit on a constant currency basis and said pretax profit for the year would be slightly ahead of market expectations.

* BOOHOO.COM: British online fashion retailer Boohoo.com raised its annual sales guidance after strong demand in the U.S. and on robust trading from Black Friday promotions, issuing its latest in a string of upgrades over the last six months.

* MAJESTIC WINE: Britain's Majestic Wine Plc said group sales in the Christmas period rose 15.3 percent, aided by a strong performance in its retail and Naked Wine businesses.

* BREXIT: Britain will be in the "front seat" to negotiate a new trade deal with the incoming administration of Donald Trump, a top Republican in the United States Senate said, the BBC reported.

* GOCOMPARE.COM: Price comparison website Gocompare.com Group Plc reported a 19 percent jump in full-year revenue to about 142 million pounds and said it had started 2017 from a "position of confidence".

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed a shake-up of its distribution network that will result in the loss of a net 500 jobs, it said on Monday.

* CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS: Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has hired Swiss bank UBS for the sale of its stake in Lecta, one of southern Europe's largest paper manufacturers, three sources close to the deal said.

* BHP: Brazilian miner Samarco and its shareholders Vale SA and BHP Billiton, have requested to extend until Jan. 19 a deadline to pay 1.2 billion reais ($375.39 million) in guarantees related to the collapse of a tailings dam in 2015, Vale said in a statement on Monday.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British retail sales picked up speed in December, an industry survey showed, but sales of bigger ticket items were sluggish, a possible early sign that consumers are bracing for a Brexit hit to their spending power.

* OIL: Oil markets edged higher on Tuesday on expectations that at least some planned production cuts would be implemented, making a slight recovery from big losses the previous day over doubts the agreed reductions would rebalance an oversupplied market.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

