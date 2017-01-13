Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.03 percent at 7297.37 points on Thursday, thinly extending to 13 days its record winning streak. * IAG/BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew, who make up around 15 percent of BA's total cabin staff, are to stage a 72-hour pay strike from Thursday next week, their union Unite said. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Top executives from Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will meet a top German politician to resolve a dispute about where to locate the combined group's headquarters, three sources said, with pressure growing for it to be in Frankfurt. * BREXIT: A crowdfunded legal challenge to determine whether Britain's divorce from the European Union can be reversed once it has been triggered will be launched in Dublin by the end of January, the lawyer behind the case said on Thursday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SIG Plc Full Year 2016 Trading Statement Mitchells & Butlers Plc Q1 Trading Statement XP Power Ltd Full Year Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)