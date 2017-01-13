Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 to 30
points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.03 percent at 7297.37 points on
Thursday, thinly extending to 13 days its record winning streak.
* IAG/BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew, who make up
around 15 percent of BA's total cabin staff, are to stage a 72-hour pay strike
from Thursday next week, their union Unite said.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Top executives from Deutsche Boerse and the London
Stock Exchange will meet a top German politician to resolve a dispute about
where to locate the combined group's headquarters, three sources said, with
pressure growing for it to be in Frankfurt.
* BREXIT: A crowdfunded legal challenge to determine whether Britain's
divorce from the European Union can be reversed once it has been triggered will
be launched in Dublin by the end of January, the lawyer behind the case said on
Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SIG Plc Full Year 2016 Trading Statement
Mitchells & Butlers Plc Q1 Trading Statement
XP Power Ltd Full Year Trading Update
