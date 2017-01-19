Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK's FTSE added 0.4 percent, bouncing after posting its biggest one-day drop since June 2016 in the previous session on Brexit jitters. It ended 3.8 percent up at 7247.61 points on Wednesday. * BHP: BHP Ltd,, its partner Vale SA and Samarco have reached an agreement with Brazil authorities to settle a $47.5 billion civil claim over the Samarco iron ore mine disaster, the companies said on Thursday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair's could scrap its small number of routes within Britain once the country leaves the European Union, rather than take steps to comply with new regulations, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, a company spokesman said. * CLYDESDALE BANK: Clydesdale Bank Plc is planning to close about a third of its bank branches and fire more than 400 employees to reduce costs, the Unite union said on Wednesday. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is considering setting up a subsidiary in Frankfurt as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, according to a person familiar with the plans. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has been shortlisted by the U.S. government to make a bid for an offshore wind project licence in the waters off North Carolina, as it comes under pressure from shareholders to diversify into green energy. * UBS: UBS Chairman Axel Weber has said that around 1,000 of the Swiss bank's 5,000 employees based in London could be impacted by Britain's exit from the European Union. * BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: Britain's housing market had its weakest month since just after June's Brexit vote in December as house price growth slowed and the number of homes sold fell slightly, a closely watched survey of property valuers showed on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group, Compass Group and SSE will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the FTSE 100 index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Moneysupermarket.Com Group Post Close Trading Supermarket Evraz Plc Q4 & Fy Production Results British Land Company Plc Trading Statement Workspace Group Plc Interim Management Statement NCC Group Plc Half Year Pets At Home Group Plc Q3 Halfords Group Plc Q3 Acacia Mining Plc Q4 Royal Mail Plc NINE MONTHS TRADING STATEMENT TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)