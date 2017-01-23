Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31
points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on
Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S
presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his
inauguration.
* BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment
Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdings Plc, urging
the London builder to consider an all-share merger with its smaller rival, the
Sunday Times reported.
* SHELL: Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has signed an
agreement to acquire the 50 percent that it does not already own in its
petrochemical venture with Shell Arabia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell,
for $820 million, SABIC said on Sunday.
* JOHNSTON PRESS: The interim chairman of newspaper publisher Johnston Press
Plc has asked Rothschild to examine refinancing options in an attempt to
navigate the debt-saddled company through a potential financial crunch, the
Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing City sources. bit.ly/2jP54ZR
* UK REFERENDUM: Britain will on Monday outline a new, interventionist
approach to balancing its heavily services-based economy for the post-Brexit
era, seeking to reinvigorate industrial production and stimulate investment in
technology and R&D.
* UK FINANCIAL SERVICES: Optimism about the business environment for
Britain's financial services firms fell for a fourth consecutive quarter,
according to a survey published on Monday, the longest decline since the global
financial crisis.
* BREXIT: U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have
identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following
its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told
Reuters.
* OIL: Oil edged up on Monday on statements over the weekend from OPEC and
other producers that they have been successfully implementing output cuts, but
gains were limited by a surge in U.S. drilling.
