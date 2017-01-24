Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16
points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters.
* The UK blue chip index fell 0.7 percent, down after the pound rose to a
one-month high against the dollar. It ended down 0.66 percent at 7151.18 points
on Monday.
* BOVIS/BERKELEY: British housebuilders Bovis and Berkeley
see little logic in a merger, sources close to the companies told Reuters, after
a media report said an influential Bovis shareholder wrote to Berkeley asking it
to consider such a step.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner
Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their
neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on
Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.
* US/UK TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss ways to expand trade
with Britain when British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with him at the White
House on Friday, although trade may not be the central focus of their
conversation, the White House said.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
easyJet Plc Q1
Genel Energy Trading Update
PZ Cussons Half Year
IG Group Half Year
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)