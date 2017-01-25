Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19
points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index , which touched a three-week low the previous day,
had a volatile session after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister
Theresa May must gain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal
exit from the European Union. The top share index ended little changed on
Tuesday.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton was on track to meet its iron ore
production guidance for fiscal 2017 after reporting a strong second quarter for
its most profitable business on Wednesday.
* GLENCORE: Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering
additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought
a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three
people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim
for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company
said on Tuesday.
* RIO TINTO: Chinese steel mills have balked at global miner Rio Tinto's
plan to charge a premium in long-term contracts for its highest
grade of iron ore, rekindling the conflicts that caused the collapse of an
annual pricing system seven years ago.
* SHELL: Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 bought more
than 6 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,
according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.
* BOE/FLASH CRASH: The Bank of England's executive markets director Chris
Salmon said on Tuesday he expected further "flash crashes" in core global
financial markets similar to the one which caused the British pound to slump in
October.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Antofagasta Plc Q4 Production Result
WH Smith Plc Christmas Trading Update
Restaurant Group Plc Trading Update
Fresnillo Plc Q4 Production Report
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)