Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19
points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index , which touched a three-week low the previous day,
had a volatile session after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister
Theresa May must gain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal
exit from the European Union. The top share index ended little changed on
Tuesday.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean mining firm Antofagasta stuck by its 2017
copper production target on Wednesday, after higher output at its Centinela mine
and additional copper from two new operations drove up its 2016 production.
* WH SMITH: British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc
said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of
expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas
period.
* RESTAURANT GROUP: Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the
Frankie & Benny's chain, said it expects rising costs in 2017 due to a hike in
Britain's minimum wage as it reported a 3.9 percent fall in like-for-like sales
for the 53 weeks ended Jan. 1.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton was on track to meet its iron ore
production guidance for fiscal 2017 after reporting a strong second quarter for
its most profitable business on Wednesday.
* GLENCORE: Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering
additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought
a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three
people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim
for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company
said on Tuesday.
* RIO TINTO: Chinese steel mills have balked at global miner Rio Tinto's
plan to charge a premium in long-term contracts for its highest
grade of iron ore, rekindling the conflicts that caused the collapse of an
annual pricing system seven years ago.
* SHELL: Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 bought more
than 6 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,
according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.
* BOE/FLASH CRASH: The Bank of England's executive markets director Chris
Salmon said on Tuesday he expected further "flash crashes" in core global
financial markets similar to the one which caused the British pound to slump in
October.
