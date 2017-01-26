Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to
18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on
Wednesday.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business
as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its
entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told
Reuters in an interview.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is demanding that thousands of
shareholders suing the bank over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in
2008 prove they have appropriate insurance cover to meet the hefty risks of a
trial now slated for May.
* SKY: Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday
negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse
over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's
platform.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within
days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling
mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2jStQWD
* BT: BT Group Plc was hit on Wednesday with at least two shareholder
lawsuits in the United States, after one-fifth of the telecommunications
company's market value was wiped out in a single day amid a growing accounting
scandal in Italy.
* BRITAIN PROPERTY: Demand from overseas investors is expected to support
British commercial property this year even as the UK prepares to leave the
European Union, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
* BRITAIN CAR: British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but
the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33
percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on
Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although
several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Lonmin Plc Q1 2017 Production
Report
Sage Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading
Statement Release
Euromoney Trading Statement
Institutional Release
Investor Plc
Renishaw Plc Half Year 2017
Earnings Release
Whitbread Plc Q3 2016 Trading
Statement Release
Anglo American Q4 2016 Production
Plc Report
Kier Group Plc Trading Statement
Release
Great Portland Great Portland Estates
Estates Plc Plc Trading Statement
Release
St. James's Place Q4 2016 New Business
Plc Announcement
PayPoint Plc Q3 2016 Interim
Management Statement
Release
Card Factory Plc Q4 2016 Trading
Statement Release
SSP Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Update
Unilever Plc Q4 2016 Earnings
Release
Diageo Plc Half Year 2017
Earnings Release
SKY Plc Q2 2017 Earnings
Release
Daily Mail and Q1 2017 Trading Update
General Trust Plc
3i Group Plc Q3 Trading Update
Kaz Minerals Plc Q4 2016 Production
Report
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)